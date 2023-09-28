A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA)

During the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 4.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $25.14, that puts it down -137.62 from that peak though still a striking 0.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.29 million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $10.58 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.42%, and it has moved by -17.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.73%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is 30.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.8 day(s) to cover.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares have gone down -16.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.99% against 34.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.20% this quarter and then jump 77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.98 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $241.37 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $131.32 million and $195.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.70% and then jump by 23.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -23.52% in 2023, the next five years will return -14.00% per annum.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sunnova Energy International Inc is 0.62, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc insiders own 2.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 127.98%, with the float percentage being 130.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 371 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.21 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $315.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.9 million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 10.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $217.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $37.83 million.