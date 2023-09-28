A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI)

During the recent session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the MDAI share is $19.50, that puts it down -473.53 from that peak though still a striking -1.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $23.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 140.79K shares over the past three months.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $3.40 this Wednesday, 09/27/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.74%, and it has moved by -68.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.31%. The short interest in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is 33000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 22949.0 shares, is of Shay Capital LLC’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14419.0 shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value.