Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s (ZIM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.17, and it changed around -$0.36 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.38, offering almost -188.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.50, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.24% since then. We note from Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.59 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.84% year-to-date, but still down -11.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is -13.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $10.60 and a high of $14.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.62 percent over the past six months and at a -110.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -111.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -123.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd to make $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.23 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -58.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.20%.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.93% of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, and 23.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.93%. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock is held by 317 institutions, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $33.34 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.81% or 2.17 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $8.97 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.