Why Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ: VCSA) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.78M. VCSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.05, offering almost -800.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Vacasa Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.83K.

Vacasa Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended VCSA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vacasa Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $Vacasa, Inc. for the current quarter.

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4800 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.30% year-to-date, but still up 6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) is -19.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCSA is forecast to be at a low of $0.70 and a high of $1.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -266.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vacasa Inc (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Vacasa Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.37 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%.

Vacasa Inc earnings are expected to increase by 63.55% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.96% per year for the next five years.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Vacasa Inc shares, and 74.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.61%. Vacasa Inc stock is held by 134 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.37% of the shares, which is about 62.47 million shares worth $42.39 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with 9.36% or 23.06 million shares worth $15.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $2.09 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $1.15 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.