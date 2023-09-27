Home  »  Business   »  Why Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Stock Should Not B...

Why Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 6.75 million shares of the Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. UA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.41, offering almost -90.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.01% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Under Armour Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended UA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.65 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.96% year-to-date, but still down -8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is -8.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc (UA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Under Armour Inc to make $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.57 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Under Armour Inc earnings are expected to increase by -14.62% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.80% per year for the next five years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.27% of Under Armour Inc shares, and 65.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.10%. Under Armour Inc stock is held by 442 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 33.27 million shares worth $223.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.59% or 19.09 million shares worth $128.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.1 million shares worth $42.01 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $36.43 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.

