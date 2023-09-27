Why Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.07, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.21B. SMFG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.58, offering almost -5.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.47% since then. We note from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SMFG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Instantly SMFG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.58 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.62% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG) is 11.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMFG is forecast to be at a low of $9.49 and a high of $12.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.62 percent over the past six months and at a -6.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 0.95% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.30% per year for the next five years.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.35. It is important to note, however, that the 3.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR shares, and 1.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.66%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR stock is held by 311 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 11.87 million shares worth $102.07 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.18% or 12.29 million shares worth $105.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $34.5 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $5.58 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.