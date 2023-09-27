Why GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.43 million shares of the GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.37, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.32B. GFL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.06, offering almost -17.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.78% since then. We note from GFL Environmental Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

GFL Environmental Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GFL as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Global Net Lease, Inc. for the current quarter.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

Instantly GFL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.79 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is 3.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFL is forecast to be at a low of $28.68 and a high of $44.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.77 percent over the past six months and at a 144.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.37%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.05% of GFL Environmental Inc. shares, and 92.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.54%. GFL Environmental Inc. stock is held by 339 institutions, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.05% of the shares, which is about 53.78 million shares worth $2.09 billion.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with 11.01% or 39.35 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $170.9 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Canada Fund held roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $134.77 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.