Why FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.82M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.87, offering almost -207.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.79% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

FTC Solar Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FTCI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FTC Solar Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5650 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.99% year-to-date, but still down -13.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -32.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCI is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -98.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTC Solar Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.13 percent over the past six months and at a 67.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc to make $73.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.22 million and $26.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 69.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.80%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.71% of FTC Solar Inc shares, and 32.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.05%. FTC Solar Inc stock is held by 119 institutions, with Hill City Capital, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.67% of the shares, which is about 4.33 million shares worth $13.94 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 3.18% or 3.75 million shares worth $12.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $6.11 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $2.85 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.