Why Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) were traded, and its beta was -2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.93M. CMND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -5194.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Clearmind Medicine Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.66K.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Instantly CMND has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1760 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.75% year-to-date, but still down -6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) is -58.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -231.69%.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.43% of Clearmind Medicine Inc shares, and 3.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.39%. Clearmind Medicine Inc stock is held by 5 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.95% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $58547.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 2.07% or 51523.0 shares worth $24473.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $48218.0, making up 4.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 63904.0 shares worth around $24999.0, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.