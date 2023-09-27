Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.99, and it changed around $1.57 or 13.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $827.72M. VERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.88, offering almost -214.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.39% since then. We note from Verve Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 599.82K.

Verve Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VERV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verve Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.75 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.87% year-to-date, but still up 1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) is -0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERV is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -477.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Verve Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.45 percent over the past six months and at a -20.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 163.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $960k in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Verve Therapeutics Inc to make $1.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.32% of Verve Therapeutics Inc shares, and 101.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.62%. Verve Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 199 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.56% of the shares, which is about 10.55 million shares worth $197.8 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.49% or 6.05 million shares worth $113.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.91 million shares worth $37.48 million, making up 4.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $28.76 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.