VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -733.33% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.09 or 14.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.44M. VBIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.70, offering almost -3191.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.06% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7489 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.87% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -40.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.00 percent over the past six months and at a 43.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,379.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $1.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $317k and $293k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,079.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 432.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 13.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.05%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 1.38 million shares worth $0.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.49% or 0.11 million shares worth $77436.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

General American Investors Co and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 62583.0 shares worth $43213.0, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59707.0 shares worth around $41227.0, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.