Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $10.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.44, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06B. UNIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.04, offering almost -81.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.78% since then. We note from Uniti Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Uniti Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended UNIT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uniti Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Instantly UNIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.33 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.71% year-to-date, but still down -13.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) is -12.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNIT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Uniti Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.22 percent over the past six months and at a -19.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $291.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Uniti Group Inc to make $297.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $283.21 million and $283.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.00%.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 13.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Uniti Group Inc shares, and 90.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.61%. Uniti Group Inc stock is held by 397 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 39.36 million shares worth $181.86 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 15.95% or 38.08 million shares worth $175.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 16.87 million shares worth $90.58 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 10.44 million shares worth around $35.69 million, which represents about 4.37% of the total shares outstanding.