UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.07, and it changed around -$0.3 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $80.92B. UBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.97, offering almost -7.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.67% since then. We note from UBS Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

UBS Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended UBS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UBS Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.58 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.02% year-to-date, but still down -3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 1.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBS is forecast to be at a low of $18.11 and a high of $39.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

UBS Group AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.90 percent over the past six months and at a -61.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UBS Group AG to make $11.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.21 billion and $8.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.10%. UBS Group AG earnings are expected to increase by -44.56% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.12% per year for the next five years.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.59. It is important to note, however, that the 2.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of UBS Group AG shares, and 60.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.24%. UBS Group AG stock is held by 978 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.49% of the shares, which is about 155.34 million shares worth $3.15 billion.

Norges Bank Investment Management, with 3.39% or 117.31 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 80.22 million shares worth $1.63 billion, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 52.73 million shares worth around $1.07 billion, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.