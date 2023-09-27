Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.87, and it changed around -$1.09 or -5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. TWST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.50, offering almost -103.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.33% since then. We note from Twist Bioscience Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TWST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.42 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Twist Bioscience Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.05 percent over the past six months and at a 10.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corp to make $63.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.28%.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders