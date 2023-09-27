Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD): Decline Of -41.19% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.37, and it changed around -$0.73 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.46B. TTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.85, offering almost -23.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.98% since then. We note from Trade Desk Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Trade Desk Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.97. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Trade Desk Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.89 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.89% year-to-date, but still down -5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is -2.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Trade Desk Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.16 percent over the past six months and at a 20.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $486.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Trade Desk Inc to make $610.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $386.15 million and $490.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.47%. Trade Desk Inc earnings are expected to increase by 19.51% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

Trade Desk Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders