Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ: TIO) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $252.42M. TIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.69, offering almost -362.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.66% since then. We note from Tingo Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.25 million.

Tingo Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tingo Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Instantly TIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.19% year-to-date, but still down -8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) is 34.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIO is forecast to be at a low of $11.75 and a high of $11.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -855.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -855.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tingo Group Inc (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,633.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,650.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,071.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tingo Group Inc to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.76 million and $110.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9,095.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,344.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.42%.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.20% of Tingo Group Inc shares, and 7.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.86%. Tingo Group Inc stock is held by 43 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.78% of the shares, which is about 7.76 million shares worth $9.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.87% or 5.89 million shares worth $7.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $3.94 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $3.52 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.