Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.71, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. TDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.75, offering almost -22.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.69% since then. We note from Telephone And Data Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Telephone And Data Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TDS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Telephone And Data Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.63 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.83% year-to-date, but still down -1.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is 0.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDS is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Telephone And Data Systems Inc. to make $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.35 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.20%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone And Data Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 4.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telephone And Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.03% of Telephone And Data Systems Inc. shares, and 90.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.57%. Telephone And Data Systems Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.52% of the shares, which is about 17.39 million shares worth $143.15 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.57% or 12.18 million shares worth $100.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $155.69 million, making up 6.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.97 million shares worth around $149.79 million, which represents about 6.62% of the total shares outstanding.