TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.67, and it changed around -$0.78 or -2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.67B. TRP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.51, offering almost -38.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.43% since then. We note from TC Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

TC Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended TRP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TC Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Tapestry, Inc. for the current quarter.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) trade information

Instantly TRP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.50 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.51% year-to-date, but still down -4.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is 0.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRP is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $44.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) estimates and forecasts

TC Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.11 percent over the past six months and at a -3.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.51%. TC Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -1.84% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -4.30% per year for the next five years.

TRP Dividends

TC Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.76. It is important to note, however, that the 7.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of TC Energy Corporation shares, and 81.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.58%. TC Energy Corporation stock is held by 802 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 102.42 million shares worth $4.14 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 4.74% or 49.19 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Capital Income Builder, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 21.9 million shares worth $884.88 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held roughly 17.56 million shares worth around $709.64 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.