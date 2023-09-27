Stock Performance And Outlook Of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG)

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. IAG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -60.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.77% since then. We note from Iamgold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Iamgold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.92. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended IAG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iamgold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.50 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.38% year-to-date, but still down -15.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is -7.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAG is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $4.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Iamgold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.61 percent over the past six months and at a 157.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $239.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Iamgold Corp. to make $233.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $297.85 million and $207.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Iamgold Corp. shares, and 67.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.89%. Iamgold Corp. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 44.97 million shares worth $118.27 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 6.52% or 31.38 million shares worth $82.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 25.79 million shares worth $63.45 million, making up 5.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 16.49 million shares worth around $40.56 million, which represents about 3.43% of the total shares outstanding.