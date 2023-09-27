Stock Performance And Outlook Of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)

In today’s recent session, 3.31 million shares of the Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been traded, and its beta is 6.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.44, and it changed around $5.79 or 32.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. BHVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.64, offering almost -13.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.37% since then. We note from Biohaven Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.92K.

Biohaven Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.34 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 32.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.03 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.86% year-to-date, but still up 37.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is 21.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHVN is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Biohaven Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 71.83 percent over the past six months and at a 60.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.30% in the next quarter.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.47% of Biohaven Ltd shares, and 100.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.05%. Biohaven Ltd stock is held by 248 institutions, with Stifel Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $134.42 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 7.78% or 5.32 million shares worth $127.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.71 million shares worth $53.96 million, making up 3.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $29.22 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.