Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.33, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88B. CXM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.68, offering almost -16.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.41% since then. We note from Sprinklr Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Sprinklr Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CXM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sprinklr Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Instantly CXM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.73 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.40% year-to-date, but still down -2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) is -2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CXM is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Sprinklr Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.68 percent over the past six months and at a 2,900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Sprinklr Inc to make $188.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Sprinklr Inc earnings are expected to increase by 2902.37% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of Sprinklr Inc shares, and 65.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.75%. Sprinklr Inc stock is held by 196 institutions, with Battery Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 13.54 million shares worth $187.27 million.

H&F Corporate Investors IX, Ltd., with 7.94% or 10.86 million shares worth $150.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $41.94 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $33.32 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.