Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.33, and it changed around -$0.73 or -2.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.59B. SNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.08, offering almost -35.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.52% since then. We note from Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.70K.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.19. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SNN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smith & Nephew plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) trade information

Instantly SNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.68 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.50% year-to-date, but still down -5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN) is -9.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNN is forecast to be at a low of $29.32 and a high of $40.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) estimates and forecasts

Smith & Nephew plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.50 percent over the past six months and at a 6.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.86%. Smith & Nephew plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 2.98% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.00% per year for the next five years.

SNN Dividends

Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 3.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE:SNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Smith & Nephew plc ADR shares, and 9.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.85%. Smith & Nephew plc ADR stock is held by 262 institutions, with Nuance Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 7.44 million shares worth $240.02 million.

Fiduciary Management, Inc., with 1.25% or 5.46 million shares worth $176.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $109.53 million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMI Large Cap Fund held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $49.83 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.