Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.00, and it changed around -$1.44 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. SGML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.18, offering almost -30.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.7% since then. We note from Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.57K.

Sigma Lithium Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SGML as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Instantly SGML has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.70 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.94% year-to-date, but still down -14.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is 3.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGML is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $55.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Sigma Lithium Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.20 percent over the past six months and at a 441.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.17%.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.17% of Sigma Lithium Corporation shares, and 65.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.53%. Sigma Lithium Corporation stock is held by 129 institutions, with Nucleo Capital Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.31% of the shares, which is about 2.53 million shares worth $101.96 million.

Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with 1.41% or 1.54 million shares worth $62.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $19.61 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $17.89 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.