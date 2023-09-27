Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.22, and it changed around -$2.44 or -3.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.56B. SRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.12, offering almost -21.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.37% since then. We note from Sempra Energy’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Sempra Energy stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.78. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SRE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sempra Energy is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) trade information

Instantly SRE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 74.52 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.42% year-to-date, but still down -5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is -3.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRE is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sempra Energy (SRE) estimates and forecasts

Sempra Energy share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.07 percent over the past six months and at a -12.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sempra Energy to make $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.36 billion and $3.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.64%. Sempra Energy earnings are expected to increase by -2.42% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.14% per year for the next five years.

SRE Dividends

Sempra Energy’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.37. It is important to note, however, that the 3.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Sempra Energy shares, and 88.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.18%. Sempra Energy stock is held by 1,379 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.57% of the shares, which is about 61.57 million shares worth $4.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 18.37% or 57.81 million shares worth $4.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 19.61 million shares worth $1.43 billion, making up 6.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 15.32 million shares worth around $1.12 billion, which represents about 4.87% of the total shares outstanding.