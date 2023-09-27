SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.03 or 19.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.14M. ICU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -9900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.77K.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2166 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.56% year-to-date, but still up 7.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is -13.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICU is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.31% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares, and 7.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.45%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock is held by 12 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12405.0 shares worth $6450.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.