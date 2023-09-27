Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.17 or -16.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.45M. SDOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -92.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.86% since then. We note from Sadot Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.53K.

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) trade information

Instantly SDOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.34% year-to-date, but still down -24.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) is -15.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) estimates and forecasts

Sadot Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.31 percent over the past six months and at a 103.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $175.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sadot Group Inc to make $186.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.29%.

SDOT Dividends

Sadot Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.83% of Sadot Group Inc shares, and 5.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.96%. Sadot Group Inc stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $0.9 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.77% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.72 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.