Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.41 million shares of the Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.16, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.31B. ROL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.04, offering almost -21.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.97% since then. We note from Rollins Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Rollins Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ROL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rollins Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $U.S. Midwest Domestic Hot-Rolle for the current quarter.

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) trade information

Instantly ROL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.97 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is -5.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROL is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) estimates and forecasts

Rollins Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.14 percent over the past six months and at a 14.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.44%. Rollins Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.95% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.20% per year for the next five years.

ROL Dividends

Rollins Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 1.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.87% of Rollins Inc. shares, and 44.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.16%. Rollins Inc. stock is held by 835 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 26.98 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.26% or 25.92 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.68 million shares worth $328.91 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.71 million shares worth around $244.6 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.