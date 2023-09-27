Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $688.45M. RSKD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.73, offering almost -61.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.94% since then. We note from Riskified Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 661.83K.

Riskified Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RSKD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riskified Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Instantly RSKD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.52% year-to-date, but still down -6.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) is -11.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSKD is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riskified Ltd (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Riskified Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.38 percent over the past six months and at a 94.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Riskified Ltd to make $87.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.99 million and $79.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.54% of Riskified Ltd shares, and 58.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.73%. Riskified Ltd stock is held by 107 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 8.2 million shares worth $39.83 million.

Capital World Investors, with 5.39% or 6.2 million shares worth $30.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Allspring Common Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.17 million shares worth $29.99 million, making up 5.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Common Stock Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $3.22 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.