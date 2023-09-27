Risk-Taking Investors May Find Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 6.18 million shares of the Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.12, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.28B. NTNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.71, offering almost -4.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.17% since then. We note from Nutanix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Nutanix Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.81. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NTNX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutanix Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Instantly NTNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.75 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.82% year-to-date, but still up 4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 18.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTNX is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Nutanix Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.54 percent over the past six months and at a 36.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $501.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Nutanix Inc to make $534.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.62%.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders