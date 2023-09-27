Risk-Taking Investors May Find JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.47, and it changed around $0.56 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. JKS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.27, offering almost -115.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.13% since then. We note from JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 801.00K.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended JKS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.48 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) is -7.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $359.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JKS is forecast to be at a low of $138.56 and a high of $558.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1861.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -386.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) estimates and forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.46 percent over the past six months and at a 97.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR to make $4.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.6 billion and $4.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 60.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.38%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 362.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.71% per year for the next five years.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.25% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR shares, and 45.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.31%. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stock is held by 225 institutions, with Mackenzie Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 2.18 million shares worth $96.93 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 3.05% or 1.59 million shares worth $70.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $36.35 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $26.65 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.