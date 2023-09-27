Risk-Takers Will Like Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI).

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.34, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. AGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.12, offering almost -24.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.95% since then. We note from Alamos Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AGI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Instantly AGI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.71 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.17% year-to-date, but still down -10.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is -10.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $17.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.82 percent over the past six months and at a 53.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.67%. Alamos Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.69% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.89% per year for the next five years.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares, and 67.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.80%. Alamos Gold Inc. stock is held by 402 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.16% of the shares, which is about 52.13 million shares worth $621.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.53% or 14.0 million shares worth $166.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 21.84 million shares worth $280.43 million, making up 5.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 21.33 million shares worth around $273.89 million, which represents about 5.38% of the total shares outstanding.