R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.67 million shares of the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.07, and it changed around -$0.73 or -4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.31B. RCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.46, offering almost -29.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.47% since then. We note from R1 RCM Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

R1 RCM Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RCM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. R1 RCM Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.08 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.63% year-to-date, but still down -5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -7.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCM is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.50 percent over the past six months and at a 156.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 128.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. to make $594.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $523.71 million and $532.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.26%.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of R1 RCM Inc. shares, and 89.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.61%. R1 RCM Inc. stock is held by 331 institutions, with New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 22.53% of the shares, which is about 94.41 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.06% or 16.99 million shares worth $313.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.92 million shares worth $109.28 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $89.6 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.