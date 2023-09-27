Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. WOOF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.57, offering almost -236.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.27% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.21. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WOOF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.55% year-to-date, but still down -9.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -31.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOOF is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.37 percent over the past six months and at a -62.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc earnings are expected to increase by -55.04% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.42% of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, and 63.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 178.53%. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock is held by 263 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.99% of the shares, which is about 59.77 million shares worth $531.91 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with 3.56% or 8.18 million shares worth $72.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $34.45 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $26.54 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.