MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.08, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.39B. MP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.67, offering almost -92.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.18, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.52% since then. We note from MP Materials Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.18 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.42% year-to-date, but still down -4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP) is -3.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -193.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.54 percent over the past six months and at a -82.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -109.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -51.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect MP Materials Corporation to make $44.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $116.81 million and $93.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -52.00%.

MP Materials Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -82.14% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.32% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.60% of MP Materials Corporation shares, and 50.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.39%. MP Materials Corporation stock is held by 545 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 10.68 million shares worth $244.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.03% or 8.93 million shares worth $204.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $84.32 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $71.32 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.