Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKUL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) were traded, and its beta was -5.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.11 or -38.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.06M. MKUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -3222.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -55.56% since then. We note from Molekule Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.24K.

Molekule Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MKUL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Molekule Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) trade information

Instantly MKUL has showed a red trend with a performance of -38.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6305 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 71.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.31% year-to-date, but still down -75.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL) is -85.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76460.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKUL is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3788.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3788.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Molekule Group Inc (MKUL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -181.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22,186.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Molekule Group Inc to make $15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 million and $91k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 833.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16,383.50%.

MKUL Dividends

Molekule Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Molekule Group Inc (NASDAQ:MKUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.02% of Molekule Group Inc shares, and 30.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.91%. Molekule Group Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Foundry Group Next, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.83% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $16.89 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 9.52% or 3.3 million shares worth $7.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 77685.0 shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.