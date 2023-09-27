MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $236.35 In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.51 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.40, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.34B. MNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.92, offering almost -13.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.14% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNSO as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.81 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 146.04% year-to-date, but still up 2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is 16.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNSO is forecast to be at a low of $48.25 and a high of $236.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -795.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.99 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $504.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR to make $504.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.10%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 29.69% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.60% per year for the next five years.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.04% of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 22.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.27%. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 240 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 13.76 million shares worth $233.8 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 2.04% or 6.44 million shares worth $109.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $21.8 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $21.2 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.