Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: UTRS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -257.14%

In the last trading session, 4.39 million shares of the Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.1 or 55.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.16M. UTRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -221.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.43% since then. We note from Minerva Surgical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 319.00K.

Minerva Surgical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UTRS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Instantly UTRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 55.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3080 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.45% year-to-date, but still up 48.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) is 35.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTRS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Surgical Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.17 percent over the past six months and at a 81.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders