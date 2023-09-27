MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 3.77 million shares of the MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.43, and it changed around $5.28 or 27.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. MLKN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.27, offering almost -3.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.97% since then. We note from MillerKnoll Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 673.28K.

MillerKnoll Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MLKN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MillerKnoll Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) trade information

Instantly MLKN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.08 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.28% year-to-date, but still up 22.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) is 30.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLKN is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) estimates and forecasts

MillerKnoll Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.18 percent over the past six months and at a -2.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $983.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MillerKnoll Inc to make $951.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.57%. MillerKnoll Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2.43% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

MLKN Dividends

MillerKnoll Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 3.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of MillerKnoll Inc shares, and 98.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.08%. MillerKnoll Inc stock is held by 318 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.18% of the shares, which is about 12.11 million shares worth $178.99 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.92% or 8.92 million shares worth $131.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.35 million shares worth $102.13 million, making up 7.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $57.05 million, which represents about 5.16% of the total shares outstanding.