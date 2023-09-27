Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -44.64% Decline

In the last trading session, 4.0 million shares of the Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.05, and it changed around -$1.38 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.40B. MCHP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.30, offering almost -24.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.98% since then. We note from Microchip Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

Microchip Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.74. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended MCHP as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microchip Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF for the current quarter.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Instantly MCHP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.68 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.26% year-to-date, but still down -2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is -4.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCHP is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Microchip Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.93 percent over the past six months and at a 0.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.79%. Microchip Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.63% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.10% per year for the next five years.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.73. It is important to note, however, that the 2.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of Microchip Technology Inc. shares, and 94.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.67%. Microchip Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,563 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.26% of the shares, which is about 66.74 million shares worth $5.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.53% or 46.43 million shares worth $4.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 17.08 million shares worth $1.53 billion, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 14.74 million shares worth around $1.32 billion, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.