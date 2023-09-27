mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: MCLD) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around -$0.13 or -44.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70M. MCLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -1311.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -41.18% since then. We note from mCloud Technologies Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31490.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.63K.

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Instantly MCLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -44.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3070 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.18% year-to-date, but still down -46.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) is -40.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCLD is forecast to be at a low of $2.20 and a high of $2.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1194.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1194.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 27 and October 06.

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.54% of mCloud Technologies Corp shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.39%. mCloud Technologies Corp stock is held by 4 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 25677.0 shares worth $3931.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 23976.0 shares worth $3670.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.