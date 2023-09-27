Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Stock Forecast 2023: $3.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.02 or 12.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.63M. MTNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.89, offering almost -535.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 692.60K.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1520 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.80% year-to-date, but still up 2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is -28.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTNB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2042.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2042.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -65.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $830k and $1.06 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.91% of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, and 12.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.53%. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 8.72 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC, with 1.81% or 3.92 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.02 million shares worth $2.17 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.