Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LXEH): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. LXEH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -1388.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.7% since then. We note from Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76160.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.99K.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Instantly LXEH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2850 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH) is -48.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR shares, and 0.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.25%. Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR stock is held by 3 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 32947.0 shares worth $9225.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.21% or 28162.0 shares worth $7885.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.