Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI).

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.88, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.58B. CIVI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.30, offering almost -5.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.26% since then. We note from Civitas Resources Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

Instantly CIVI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.86 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) is 2.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.29 day(s).

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Civitas Resources Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.89 percent over the past six months and at a -27.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -31.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $982.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Civitas Resources Inc to make $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $850.39 million and $814.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.00%.

Civitas Resources Inc earnings are expected to increase by -24.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 7.39. It is important to note, however, that the 9.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Civitas Resources Inc shares, and 104.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.13%. Civitas Resources Inc stock is held by 443 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.58% of the shares, which is about 16.48 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC, with 12.42% or 11.64 million shares worth $807.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.46 million shares worth $284.21 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $215.91 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.