Let’s Talk About How Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.26, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.80B. BORR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.01, offering almost -24.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.23% since then. We note from Borr Drilling Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.28 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR) is 3.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).

Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 255.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $191 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Borr Drilling Ltd to make $206.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.83%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of Borr Drilling Ltd shares, and 68.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.93%. Borr Drilling Ltd stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 13.96 million shares worth $105.12 million.

Folketrygdfondet, with 4.29% or 10.95 million shares worth $82.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.22 million shares worth $36.48 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $39.08 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.