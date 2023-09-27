Let’s Talk About How Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $172.34, and it changed around -$3.09 or -1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.18B. ADI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $200.10, offering almost -16.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $133.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.55% since then. We note from Analog Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Analog Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.81. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended ADI as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Analog Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) trade information

Instantly ADI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 179.07 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.07% year-to-date, but still down -3.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is -3.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADI is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $220.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) estimates and forecasts

Analog Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.73 percent over the past six months and at a 5.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Analog Devices Inc. to make $2.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.48%. Analog Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.39% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.58% per year for the next five years.

ADI Dividends

Analog Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Analog Devices Inc. shares, and 90.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.08%. Analog Devices Inc. stock is held by 2,059 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 45.71 million shares worth $8.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.18% or 40.77 million shares worth $7.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.63 million shares worth $3.04 billion, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.04 million shares worth around $2.35 billion, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.