Let’s Discuss The Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.28 million shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.33, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. CD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.21, offering almost -10.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.66% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.41 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) is 0.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CD is forecast to be at a low of $62.70 and a high of $76.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -815.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -652.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) estimates and forecasts

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.75 percent over the past six months and at a 42.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 39.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.19%. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 136 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.92% of the shares, which is about 12.04 million shares worth $86.2 million.

My.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd, with 4.67% or 9.5 million shares worth $68.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.89 million shares worth $42.21 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $21.46 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.