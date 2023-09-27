Know Labs Inc (AMEX: KNW): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4.22 million shares of the Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.11 or -32.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.56M. KNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -750.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -41.67% since then. We note from Know Labs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.64K.

Know Labs Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KNW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Know Labs Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) trade information

Instantly KNW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -32.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5488 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.00% year-to-date, but still down -50.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) is -65.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNW is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2816.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2816.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.62% of Know Labs Inc shares, and 3.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.58%. Know Labs Inc stock is held by 25 institutions, with Fulcrum Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.52% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.