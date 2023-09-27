Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.50, and it changed around $0.31 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.72B. KRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.26, offering almost -12.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.63% since then. We note from Kite Realty Group Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KRG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) trade information

Instantly KRG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.28 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.14% year-to-date, but still down -3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is -3.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRG is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) estimates and forecasts

Kite Realty Group Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.20 percent over the past six months and at a 3.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to make $205.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200.31 million and $204.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.98%.

KRG Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares, and 99.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.35%. Kite Realty Group Trust stock is held by 452 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.24% of the shares, which is about 33.42 million shares worth $716.95 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 14.63% or 32.09 million shares worth $688.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 9.63 million shares worth $206.51 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $151.68 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.