Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s (JSPR): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.01M. JSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -458.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.65% since then. We note from Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.31K.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.17. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JSPR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jasper Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8300 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.19% year-to-date, but still down -13.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) is -48.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JSPR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1076.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -782.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.60 percent over the past six months and at a 41.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc shares, and 87.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.21%. Jasper Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 54 institutions, with Velan Capital Investment Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.13% of the shares, which is about 11.22 million shares worth $15.37 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.93% or 9.9 million shares worth $13.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $3.25 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $2.17 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.