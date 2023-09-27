Is Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 3.36 million shares of the Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.75, and it changed around -$0.31 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. SBRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.32, offering almost -4.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.69% since then. We note from Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SBRA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) trade information

Instantly SBRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.32 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.62% year-to-date, but still up 2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) is 14.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBRA is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) estimates and forecasts

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.50 percent over the past six months and at a -8.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 159.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 135.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc to make $160.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.21 million and $164.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

SBRA Dividends

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 8.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc shares, and 91.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.99%. Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stock is held by 456 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.85% of the shares, which is about 34.34 million shares worth $404.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.34% or 33.15 million shares worth $390.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 10.15 million shares worth $115.72 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.45 million shares worth around $93.34 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.